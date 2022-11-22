Check out 5 enviable records of Asamoah Gyan as he celebrates his 37th birthday

The legendary Asamoah Gyan celebrates 37th birthday

Tuesday, November 22, 2021, is the birthday of Ghanaian and African football icon, Asamoah Gyan.

Baby Jet, as he is affectionately called, is celebrating his 37th birthday this year, and he thanked God for adding another year to his age.



Asamoah Gyan was born to Cecelia Amoako and Mr. Baffour Gyan in Ghana’s capital city, Accra, on the 22nd of November in 1985.



The striker, who has cemented his place in Ghana’s history as the most capped Black Stars player and Africa’s top scorer at the FIFA World Cup, took to social media to celebrate his new year.



As GhanaWeb joins Ghanaians to celebrate the legend while he is alive, here are five enviable records which affirm the legendary status of Asamoah Gyan;



First player in history of football to score in 9 consecutive tournaments



Many thought Asamoah Gyan's record is only local but the former Sunderland striker became the first player to score in 9 consecutive international tournaments in 2017.

Asamoah Gyan scored the only goal in Ghana's Group D game against Mali on January 21, 2017, to set this record.



The record stood until Cristiano Ronaldo scored in Portugal's 3-0 win over Hungary in the 2022 Euros to tie the feet on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.



Cristiano Ronaldo is now racing to break Asamoah Gyan's record by scoring in the 2022 FIFA World Cup to take his tally to 10 conservative tournaments.



Ghana's all-time top scorer



Before making his Black Stars debut in 2003, the late Black Stars captain, Kwasi Owusu was Ghana's all-time top scorer with 36 goals in 52 official games for the 4-time AFCON champions.



Asamoah Gyan took over and he ended his Black Stars career after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt as Ghana's all-time top scorer with 51 goals.

He was also the most capped Ghanaian player but that record has been smashed by current captain Andre Dede Ayew who made his 110th appearance in the Pre-World Cup friendly game against Switzerland.



First Ghanaian to score in the World Cup



Ghana made its debut in the 2006 World Cup, which was hosted by four-time champion Germany.



After going blank in the opening game and losing 2-0 to eventual winners Italy, it took Asamoah Gyan only 2 minutes to score Ghana's first goal at the World Cup against the Czech Republic.



Ghana won the game against Czech Republic with Sulley Muntari adding the second goal in the second half



Africa's all-time top scorer at the World Cup

Before the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, Cameroon's Roger Milla was Africa's top scorer at the Mundial with 5 goals.



And in what will seem like Asamoah Gyan's last appearance in the World Cup, he got two good goals against Germany and Portugal to break Roger Milla's 20-year-old record.



Most capped Ghanaian player in the World Cup



The Black Stars are making their 4th appearance at the World Cup after 2006, 2010, and 2014 respectively.



Asamoah Gyan played every minute in Ghana's past World Cup campaign making him the most capped Ghanaian player in the World Cup with 13 appearances.



Author: Joel Eshun

