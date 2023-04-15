Check out 5 stunning photos of Achraf Hakimi's wife Hiba Abouk

A photo of Achraf Hakimi and Hiba Abouk

After tying the knot in a private ceremony in Morocco in 2020, Achraf Hakimi and Hiba Aboukhris Benslimane known in the entertainment industry as Hiba Abouk are currently in court litigating their marriage.

Hiba and Achraf Hakimi first met in July 2018 when the Moroccan international was playing in the German Bundesliga on loan from Real Madrid. They dated for two years before exchanging vows.



The couple welcomed their first child Amin the year they got married before welcoming their first son Naim Hakimi in 2022.



However, the love story hit the rocks after it was reported by the France media that Hiba Abouk has filed for divorce and is demanding 50% of Achraf Hakimi's wealth.



According to unconfirmed reports on social media, Hiba Abouk was informed by the Court that her millionaire husband owns nothing because all his properties have been registered in his mother's name.



This means that Hakimi has no money, property, cars, houses, or jewelry, and even the utensils he has in his house are not in his name.



Today we profile Hiba Abouk as she continues to trend on social media alongside his soon-to-be ex-husband.

37-year-old Hiba Abouk is an actress of Tunisian and Libyan descent who was born in the Spanish capital, Madrid in 1986.



She is the youngest of four children and speaks French, Italian, Spanish, Arabic, and English.



Habi's career took off when she appeared in the comedy series La Isla De Los Nominados on the TV network Cuatro in 2010.



he was cast for a Cheers adaptation in Spanish the following year. But it wasn't until she made her debut in El Principe, a crime drama series with more than five million viewers, in 2014 that she became well-known.



Below are 5 stunning photos of Hiba Abouk.



