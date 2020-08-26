Sports News

Check out Ghanaian football stars who have their own 'RAP' songs and features

It is no secret that footballers have a soft spot for rap music.

With all the talents to play on the field, these Ghanaian footballers of foreign nationality also have the skill for Rap music.



Check them out below:



Kevin-Prince Boateng



Under the stage name Prin $$ Boateng, Kevin-Prince Boateng released his first rap song called "King" in 2018. In designer clothes he raps, among other things, "I live my life like a king, living with no pressure" ("I live my life like a king, live without pressure").



The YouTube video on this has already had over two million views.

https://youtu.be/hCzdUNTKapY



Jerome Boateng



Before the 2018 World Cup, the then national player Jerome Boateng released their own song together with the English comedian and actor Jack Whitehall.



The song "Team" brought Germany no luck at the 2018 finals, the defending champion at the time already failed in the preliminary round.



https://youtu.be/YFHloGyLjYQ

Memphis Depay



The Dutch soccer star Memphis Depay is now quite established in the rap business, because today's professional from Olympique Lyon started turning this hobby into a real passion a few years ago.



In the meantime, several singles by the orange star are already in circulation, such as "Fall Back" or "No Love".





