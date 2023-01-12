0
Check out Mohammed Salisu's game by numbers in Southampton's surprise win over Man City

Salisu 4657689.jpeg Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu

Thu, 12 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars defender, Mohammed Salisu, was in his element as Southampton stunned Manchester City in the Carabao Cup to reach the semi-finals.

Salisu put up a solid performance, helping the Saints to keep a clean sheet in their 2-0 win over Manchester City at the St Marys Stadium.

The Ghanaian lasted the whole game and had more shots on goal, one, than Man City.

Salisu had a total of 47 touches and completed 27 out of his 33 attempted passes.

Defensively, he made 5 clearances, won 4 out of 4 aerial duels, made 3 ball recoveries, made 2 interceptions, and 1 block.

The 22-year-old put in the shift at the back and worked for the clean sheet against City's powerful attack.

Southampton will face Newcastle, who eliminated Leicester City.

