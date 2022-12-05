Check out Otto Addo's last message to Kurt Okraku

Former Black Stars coach, Otto Addo

Former Black Stars coach, Otto Addo has said that he is grateful to Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Okraku for not interfering in his work during his 6-month stay as Ghana coach.

Contrary to claims that some players were selected for the World Cup upon the request of Kurt Okraku, Otto Addo who resigned as Black Stars coach less than an hour after Ghana's defeat has refuted that claim.



According to the Borussia Dortmund assistant coach, Kurt Okraku gave him free hands to do the work as he deemed fit and he is grateful for the trust and the opportunity to serve.



"I want to thank the President Kurt Okraku for giving me this chance and for letting me do my work the way I wanted, I really appreciate this. This was the best circumstance I would like to work," Otto Addo said at his post-match conference quoted by footballghana.com.



He also thanked the players for giving their best while appreciating the technical support he had during his time as the Black Stars head coach.

"We have to thank the Almighty God for giving us this opportunity and for giving us a team like this. I am very, very proud of the boys, they gave their all. Sometimes it's bad luck, this is also part of football."



"I would like to thank the whole technical staff for supporting me in the best way they could. This was a really solid and loyal unit, everybody worked a lot, nobody sees this. There was a lot of work behind the scenes preparing for this World Cup and also preparing for the qualification," he added.



Otto Addo supervised 12 games as the head coach of the Black Stars since he was appointed as the interim manager to lead the team for the FIFA World Cup playoffs against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in March 2022.



He won three out of the 12 games, lost five, and drew the remaining four matches which include the doubleheader against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.