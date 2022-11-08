3
Sports

Check out Otto Addo's possible 26-man Black Stars squad for 2022 World Cup

Tue, 8 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo is expected to name his final squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the coming days.

This will be a massive cut down from the 55-man provisional list released on Friday, November 2.

FIFA has set November 14 as the deadline for all 32 participating countries to release final squads.

However, 3 countries- Japan, Costa Rica, and Brazil have already named their final squads for the tournament due to start on November 20.

The Black Stars have a tall order as they have been pitted against Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in Group H of the World Cup.

They will begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, followed by South Korea on November 28, and conclude against Uruguay on December 2 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra.

Checkout the GhanaWeb's 26-man squad for World Cup

Goalkeepers

Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Joseph Wollacott, Richard Ofori.

Defenders

Tariq Lamptey, Alidu Seidu, Dennis Odoi, Gideon Mensah, Baba Rahman, Daniel Amartey, Salisu Mohammed, Alexander Djiku, Joseph Aidoo, Stephan Ambrosius

Midfielders

Thoams Partey, Baba Iddrisu, Kudus Mohammed, Andre Ayew, Abdul Salis Samed/Jeffery Schlupp, Daniel Kofi Kyere, Osman Bukari, Fatawu Issahaku, Kamal Sowah/Kamaldeen Sulemana, Jordan Ayew.

Strikers

Inaki Williams, Felix Afena-Gyan, Antoine Semenyo.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
