Check out Samuel Eto'o's predictions for Africa's five representatives at 2022 World Cup

African football legend, Samuel Eto'o has made some projections about the five nations representing Africa at the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
The Black Stars of Ghana, Terenga Lions of Senegal, Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, Atlas Lions of Morocco, and the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia are the five teams who will be representing Africa in the World Cup.
Bar Senegal who are bookmakers' favorite to advance to the next stage, predictions and expectations for the other four countries have been negative.
However, Eto'o, who is the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation believes that all five African teams will qualify out of their group with Cameroon, Morocco, and Cameroon topping their respective groups.
Per this prediction, Samuel Eto'o is saying that Morocco and Cameroon will finish ahead of 2018 third-placed team Belgium and record winners Brazil in Group F and G respectively.
Check out Samuel Eto'o's World Predictions below:
Samuel Eto’o’s World Cup Predictions. Thoughts?@NicheCocoa @mybitstore #GhanaPay #EIBQatar2022 pic.twitter.com/BDiL8BbWCp— #CheersHealthWalk (@GHOneTV) November 15, 2022
