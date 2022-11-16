2
Menu
Sports

Check out Samuel Eto'o's predictions for Africa's five representatives at 2022 World Cup

Samuel Etoo 11012019 3n6szm7mee9s1fsu16dkhbt1v 610x400 Samuel Eto'o is the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation

Wed, 16 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

African football legend, Samuel Eto'o has made some projections about the five nations representing Africa at the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars of Ghana, Terenga Lions of Senegal, Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, Atlas Lions of Morocco, and the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia are the five teams who will be representing Africa in the World Cup.

Bar Senegal who are bookmakers' favorite to advance to the next stage, predictions and expectations for the other four countries have been negative.

However, Eto'o, who is the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation believes that all five African teams will qualify out of their group with Cameroon, Morocco, and Cameroon topping their respective groups.

Per this prediction, Samuel Eto'o is saying that Morocco and Cameroon will finish ahead of 2018 third-placed team Belgium and record winners Brazil in Group F and G respectively.

Check out Samuel Eto'o's World Predictions below:



Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial show and Sports Debate below



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured
Anas 'steals' YouTuber's content?
How Muntaka vs. Bagbin showdown played out
'Ken must go': Martin Amidu slams Majority Leader
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Muntaka's comments that Bagbin binned and why
Related Articles: