Check out Thomas Partey's game by numbers against Manchester United

Thomas Partey 46578.jfif Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey

Mon, 23 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey, pulled the strings yet again as Arsenal beat Manchester United at the Emirates to continue their fine form.

Although Partey was not at his usual best, he played full throttle in the 3-2 win, ending with a FotMob rating of 7.8.

Despite having a fairly bad day, he completed 40 passes, made 9 passes into the final third, made 7 ball recoveries, won 5 ground duels, made 3 clearances, won 2 out of 2 attempted tackles, and completed an attempted dribble.

Partey is currently on a 16-match unbeaten streak with 14 wins and 2 draws. Arsenal are yet to lose a game he has featured in.

The Ghanaian was pivotal in the narrow win over Manchester United, restoring their 5-point lead at the top of the table.

Arsenal, following the win, lead the table with 50 points after 19 with a game in hand.

