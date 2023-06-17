Check out beautiful wedding pictures of Hearts of Oak forward Kojo Obeng Junior and wife

Obeng Junior holds the hand of his wife

Hearts of Oak forward Kojo Obeng Junior has tied the knot with fiancée Cecilia Gyasiwah in a colourful ceremony in Accra.

The couple’s marriage was held at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Calvary congregation in Sapeiman on Saturday, June 17.



The occasion was attended by family, friends, teammates and other persons in the football fraternity.



Obeng Junior joined Hearts of Oak in 2018 from division-one side Nea Salamina after impressing in the division one league where he scored 16 goals in all competitions for the club.



In the 2020/21 season of the betPaw Premier League season, he ended the campaign as the club’s top scorer with 10 goals in 25 games and won the treble (league title, FA Cup and president's cup).



With injuries hampering his performance, Obeng Junior featured in 24 games and scored two goals for the Phobians in the just ended 2022/23 betPawa Premier League



Hearts of Oak finished 12th in the 2022/23 season with 46 points after 34 games.