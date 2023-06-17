0
Menu
Sports

Check out beautiful wedding pictures of Hearts of Oak forward Kojo Obeng Junior and wife

Obeng New Obeng Junior holds the hand of his wife

Sat, 17 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hearts of Oak forward Kojo Obeng Junior has tied the knot with fiancée Cecilia Gyasiwah in a colourful ceremony in Accra.

The couple’s marriage was held at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Calvary congregation in Sapeiman on Saturday, June 17.

The occasion was attended by family, friends, teammates and other persons in the football fraternity.

Obeng Junior joined Hearts of Oak in 2018 from division-one side Nea Salamina after impressing in the division one league where he scored 16 goals in all competitions for the club.

In the 2020/21 season of the betPaw Premier League season, he ended the campaign as the club’s top scorer with 10 goals in 25 games and won the treble (league title, FA Cup and president's cup).

With injuries hampering his performance, Obeng Junior featured in 24 games and scored two goals for the Phobians in the just ended 2022/23 betPawa Premier League

Hearts of Oak finished 12th in the 2022/23 season with 46 points after 34 games.







LSN/OGB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Alleged audio: What Owusu Bempah said about IGP, Akufo-Addo
Don't allow Mahama to come close to presidency – Annoh-Dompreh
Nogokpo's 14-day ultimatum to Agyinasare expires
Why is Frimpong-Boateng being prosecuted? – Prof Adei quizzes
A Plus threatens to report Tema High Court Judge and Maurice Ampaw to CJ
25-year-old banker arrested for stealing GH¢1.2m from customers’ accounts
Sam Pee Yalley clashes with Obiri Boahen over British citizenship claim
Amansie Central: Three school girls burnt to death, one injured at Huu
Immigration officer disciplines alleged 'serial killer' caught with a school girl
Kennedy Agyapong slams Adomako Baafi
Related Articles: