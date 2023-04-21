Check out huge mansion of former Black Stars player Baffour Gyan

Football is one of the highest-paid jobs in the world and as such gives its principal actors, (the players) the resources to live comfortably with luxurious cars and houses.

Many people believe that football is one of the ideal ways of breaking generational poverty curses as it gives a platform for people who hail from less-privileged backgrounds to acquire wealth and change the story of their families.



Examples abound in Ghana to show how football has elevated poor and well-to-do families to be amongst the richest in the society and the Gyans (Baffour and Asamoah) are just one of such families.



Baffour and his younger brother Asamoah Gyan are clear examples of individuals who have made fortunes from the sport having played at the highest level including Ghana's senior national team.



Unlike Baffour, Asamoah has always been known as a very rich by flaunting his expensive cars, houses and also because of the multi-million dollar he signed with Al Ain in 2011 which made him the highest-paid African footballer at the time.



However, a new viral video of Baffour Gyan's big house has wowed many who may have thought that it was only his brother Asamoah who was rich.

The video which was posted by Baffour Gyan's personal barber showed the expensive taste of the former Dynamo Moscow striker.



The video captured the imposing mansion, which boasts a vast compound, numerous cars, and a colossal swimming pool.



Watch the video below:







