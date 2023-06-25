Check out images of Mubarak Wakaso enjoying food from wayside eatery

Ghana midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso (In a cap) enjoying food from wayside eatery

Black Stars midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso, appeared to be enjoying his off-season in Ghana as he enjoys food from a street vendor.

The former KAS Eupen midfielder, shared multiple images of himself enjoying food at a base in Tamale along with a few friends.



Wakaso who seem to be enjoying the food in the pictures captioned the post: "T town ❤️ #northisthename."



The 32-year-old was born and raised in Tamale, Northern Region, where he started his youth career before moving on to SC Adelaide in Accra and then Ashanti Gold Academy in Ashanti Region.



Mubarak Wakaso is expected to return to his parent club Shenzhen FC for the forthcoming 2023/2024 season following the end of his loan spell at Eupen.



The former Villareal and Espanyol man played only 520 minutes in 9 games for the Belgian side during his half-season loan move in January.

Eupen was the 13th different club he has played in his 16 years professional.



Checkout the images below





EE/KPE