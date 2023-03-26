Check out list of Black Stars players available for Angola second leg

Black Stars

Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton has had four players ruled out of Ghana's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier second-leg game against Angola on Monday, March 27, 2023.

Hughton originally named a 25-man squad for the doubleheader but will have 21 players available for the return encounter.



Andre Dede Ayew, Dennis Odoi, Mohammed Salisu, and Alexander Djiku have all missed the trip to Luanda due to injuries.



The team landed in Angola in the late hours of Saturday, March 25 2023, two days after their first leg in Kumasi.



The Black Stars won the reserve fixture 1-0 to extend their lead in Group E. The West African side are on 7 points and would need a win in the second leg to qualify for the tournament.



Angola shares second place in the group with Central Africa Republic. Both are on four points each.

Below is the list of player who made the trip to Angola:



Wollacott, Kingsley Schindler, Patrick Kpozo, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Aidoo, Joseph Painstil, and J Ayew.



Majeed Ashimeru, Edmund Addo, Ransford Yeboah, Inaki Williams, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Antoine Semenyo, Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Salis Abdul Samed, Kamal Sowah, Osman Bukari, and Gideon Mensah.



