Check out list of former Black Stars players who have visited Atsu's family to pay respect

The family house of Christian Atsu in Accra has been the busiest since Saturday, February 18, 2023, following the death of the former FC Porto winger.

31-year-old Christian Atsu got trapped in his destroyed apartment alongside his club's technical director, Taner Savut for over a week before they both were found dead.



Christian Atsu's body arrived in Ghana in the late hours of Sunday, February after it was recovered from the rubble following an earthquake in Turkey on February 6.



The mortal remains of the 2015 AFCON Player of the Tournament was received at the Kotoka International Airport by Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, members of the Atsu family, and a delegation from the Ghana Football Association.



Since the body arrived in Ghana, some of his former colleagues, politicians and celebrities have been thronging his family home in Accra to commiserate with his family.



The legendary Abedi Ayew Pele visited the family to pay his respects the morning after the body arrived in Ghana on Monday, February 20, 2023.



Abedi Pele went to the house in the company of his wife Maha, Andre Ayew's wife Yvonne, and the spokesperson of his family, Fiifi Tackie.

Ghana's all-time scorer, Asamoah Gyan also led another delegation of former Black Stars players to visit Atsu's family on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.



Asamoah Gyan's delegation had Sulley Muntari, Haminu Dramani, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, and other members of the football fraternity in Ghana who went there to donate packs of water and drinks.



Wednesday, February 22, 2023, also saw former captain Stephen Appiah, Derek Boateng, Kwadwo Asamoah, and Jerry Akaminko.



The aforementioned personalities also donated some items to the family before signing the book of condolence opened for Christian Atsu at his family house in Accra.



The family of Christian Atsu's best buddy, Mubarak Wakaso were also present in his house on Wednesday to relay the grief of their sibling to Atsu's family. They also donated items to the family.



The New Patriotic Party, led by its General Secretary has also visited the family and donated GH₵10,000 to the family.

Christian Atsu played in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil and four other African Cup of Nations tournaments. In all, he made 65 appearances and scored 9 goals for the Black Stars from 2012-2019.







Below is the full light of former Players who have so far visited Atsu's house



Kwadwo Asamoah, Jerry Akaminko, Derek Boateng, Stephen Appiah, Rabiu Mohammed, Abedi Pele, Haminu Dramani, Kwame Ayew, Asamoah Gyan, Agyemang Badu, Sulley Muntari, and CK Akonnor.



