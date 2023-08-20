Check out list of some top footballers with 'loyal' partners

Messi and Antonella; Zlantan Ibrahimović and Helena Seger

Footballers, particularly those on large salaries, are known to be casual in relationships and sexual indiscretions, which makes their love life a little chaotic.

Just as infidelity has ended some footballers' relationships with their spouses, there are a plethora of players who have been true to their lovers since they met. However, this article focuses on a few.



Below are six footballers who have been loyal to their partners



Lionel Messi and Antonela



Lionel Messi tied the knot with Antonela in 2017 after a decade of dating. There have been viral images that shows the couple had been friends from infancy.



They currently have three kids - all boys in their fruitful union.

Thiago Silva and Isabelle



Chelsea defender, Thiago Silva and his wife Isabelle have been together since 2005. According to the Tribuna, the couple had been dating long before their marriage in 2005 and even so, before Thiago began to earn big paycheques.



Unlike other footballers' wives who keep their thoughts on football away from the public, Isabelle often expresses her thought and support for the clubs his husband play for on social media.



They have two sons – Isago and Iago.



Eden Hazard and Natacha Van Honacker

Former Chelsea and Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard and Natacha Van Honacker have known each other since high school and got married in 2012.



Natacha prefers to keep a low profile and she only pops in the public during trophy celebrations with Hazard on the field along with their kids.



They have three children - Yannis Hazard who was born on December 19, 2010, Leo who was born in 2013, and Samy who was born in September 2015.



Raphael Varane and Camille Tytgat



Manchester United defender, Raphael Varane has been married to French lady Camille Tytgat for for eight years.

They natured their relationship from being schoolmates to becoming a couple in their adulthood. The couple is discreet and thus got married at a private ceremony in France in June 2015.



The lovebirds have a son, Ruben, and a daughter named Anaïs.



Luka Modric and Vanja Bosnic



Luka Modric and Vanja Bosnic are in their 13th year since their union in 2010. The iconic midfielder dated Bosnic for four years before they walked the aisle.



They have two children - Ivano Modric, born in 2010 and Sofia Modric, born in 2017.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Helena Seger



Many view Former AC Milan, Barcelona striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic as arrogant or proud. With such a narrative, one could only imagine how messy the former Swedish international's love would be.



But Ibrahimovic is a faithful husband and father. He is married In 2002 he met Helena Seger, who is a successful businesswoman and has two sons, Maximilian and Vincent.



EE/OGB