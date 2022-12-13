0
Check out more photos of the mystery lady in viral photo with Thomas Partey

Diala Dirani Diala Dirani is an interior designer

Tue, 13 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey trended on various social media platforms after being spotted with a white lady on his Instagram page on Saturday, December 10, 2022.

The Arsenal midfielder posted two photos on December 10: the first of him at the barbershop and the other of him with a white woman named Diala Dirani, in which the two were enjoying a World Cup match.

Netizens went digging around and found another video of Thomas Partey and Diala Dirani after the Ghanaian reposted the lady's Instagram post.

Persons who commented on the viral photo "fumed with rage" as they claimed that the player who was recently embroiled in sexual allegations doesn't seem to have learnt his lesson.

Not much is known about the lady in question, Diala Dirani, except that, according to her bio on Instagram, she is an interior designer.

However, it is not clear what kind of relationship exists between Partey and Dirani, but netizens might have jumped the gun because they might just be friends.

Here are more photos of Diala Dirani, the lady in the viral photo with Thomas Partey:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
