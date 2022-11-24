12
Check out photos as Akufo-Addo arrives in Black Stars camp ahead of Portugal game

A Photo Of Akufo Addo And Thomas Partey.jpeg A photo of Akufo-Addo and Thomas Partey

Thu, 24 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has arrived in Qatar to watch Ghana's opening game in the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Portugal at Stadium 974.

President Akufo-Addo and his accompanying delegation were received upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by the Director of the Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Ibrahim bin Yousif Fakhro, and the Ambassador of Ghana to Qatar Mohamed Noureddine Ismail.

The president, after arriving in Qatar, went to meet the Black Stars players, the technical team, and the leadership of the Ghana Football Association at the team's camp at the DoubleTree by Hilton - Doha Downtown.

Akufo-Addo who went to the team's hotel with Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif met the players to gave them their support and that of Ghanaians while assuring them that he will watch the game at Stadium 974.

The Black Stars will be in action at 4 pm at Stadium 974 in the opening game of Group H against Portugal and there will be live commentary on GhanaWeb.

Check out photos of Akufo-Addo's visit to Black Stars camp below:







