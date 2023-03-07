2
Check out photos from 2023 President Cup between Hearts of Oak and Kotoko

Tue, 7 Mar 2023

Sunday, March 4, 2023, saw the two biggest and most successful clubs in the Ghanaian football community battle it out for supremacy, trophy, GH₵50,000, and priceless bragging rights.

Hearts of Oak hosted their rivals Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium for the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League matchday 20 fixture dubbed 'Super Clash'.

The 2023 Super Clash was a special game because it was also used to honour Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the President's Cup.

The Phobians emerged victorious in the 2022/2023 betPawa Premier League matchday 20 fixture which served as the Presdient's Cup after beating their rivals Asante Kotoko by a lone goal.

Black Galaxies defender, Konadu Yiadom, scored the only goal in the game to win the trophy of the season for Accra Hearts of Oak in a game that saw a lot of chances but terrible conversions.

Accra Hearts of Oak have now won the President's Cup for the second successive time. They get the three points, GH₵ 50,000, and the trophy.

The Phobians have now accumulated 31 points after 20 games and are occupying the 4th position on the league table while Kotoko have dropped to 5th.

