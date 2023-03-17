Check out photos from ongoing funerals for Christian Atsu's

image from Christian Atsu's funeral

The state-assisted funeral rites of late Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu Twasam is underway.

The body of the former Newcastle United player is lying in state at the forecourt of the State House in Accra where friends, ex-teammates, and the country at large pay their last respect.



Dignitaries, current footballers, and former footballers are expected to join the family of the deceased to observe the final rites of their beloved.



Among the dignitaries expected to grace the ceremony include President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, other government officials, local and international teammates, and officials.



Christian Atsu passed in February after his lifeless body was recovered from the rubble of his collapsed apartment in Hatay following an earthquake that struck Turkey on February 6, 2023.



The former Ghanaian International in his 7 years international career played at the World Cup and help Ghana finish second in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, in which he won the best player of the tournament.



He scored 10 goals in 65 appearances.

EE/KPE