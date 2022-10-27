Check out photos of Adelaide Tawiah, the beautiful wife of Richard Kingston

A photo of Richard Kingston and his wife, Adelaide Tawiah

The inconsistencies of recent Black Stars goalkeepers make many miss the "good old days" of Richard Kingston who was instrumental in Ghana's World Cup triumphant in 2006 and 2010.

Considered the best goalkeeper to have played for the Black Stars in the last three decades, Olele is held in high esteem and by Ghanaians and most notably his teammates in the Black Stars.



Richard Kingson made only 27 appearances in his 9-year stay at Galatasaray while spending 6 years on loan playing for Sakaryaspor, Göztepe, Antalyaspor, and Elazığspor respectively.



The life of the current Black Stars goalkeeper's trainer has been an open book since the 44-year-old legendary footballer made his national team debut in 1996.



Today we put the spotlight on Richard Kingston's wife who isn't really popular in the media space except for the allegations about her being a witch some years back.



44-year-old Richard Kingston is married to Adelaide Tawiah and according to reports, the two have been together for close to two decades but tied the knot in 2010 after Ghana's stellar performance in the World Cup hosted by South Africa.



Adelaide Tawiah 2012 was accused of being a witch as she was blamed for the decline in Kingston's career after they married in 2010.

However, Richard Kingston came out to back his wife in the middle of the attack in a social media post rubbishing the allegations that he married a witch.



“My wife is not a witch,” the Ghanaian legend wrote on his social media pages.



