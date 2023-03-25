Check out photos of Black Stars' recovery session after victory over Angola

Kudus, Chris Hughton and Kamaldeen Sulemana

Black Stars held a recovery training session at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, March 24 a day after beating Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Chris Hughton's side currently have no injury worries bar Mohammed Salisu who missed the game due to a minor injury.



Black Stars are currently a win away from qualifying for the 2023 AFCON following the 1-0 win over Angola in Kumasi.



The victory extended their lead at the top by three points after three games in the group with the second place, the Central African Republic on 4 points.



Ghana will travel to Launda on Sunday to face Angola again in the fourth-round fixture.



The team is still in Kumasi and would depart for Accra in the late hour of Saturday before their trip to Angola.

The return leg is scheduled for Monday, March 27, 2023.



