Check out photos of Chelsea's jersey for 2023/2024 season

Chelsea Football Club have revealed their home kit for the upcoming 2023/2024 season.

The club, via a social media post, announced that the strip is inspired by their 97/98 season jersey when they won their first European title.



"90's inspired and shimmering in gold, celebrating 25 years since our iconic 97/98 season where we took home the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup," the club tweeted.



The release of the new home kit has generated immense buzz among Chelsea supporters who are eager to get their hands on the latest club merchandise.



With its blend of tradition and innovation, the kit represents the club's commitment to excellence and sets the stage for an exciting season ahead.



It also showcases a sleek and clean design, accentuated by subtle details that elevate its overall appeal.

Chelsea have begun their pre-season training under new manager Mauricio Pochettino, who look to lead the club's resurgence this season after a poor campaign the last time out.



The team will debut the new kit later this month during their pre-season friendlies.





Introducing our 23/24 @NikeFootball home shirt! ⭐



90's inspired and shimmering in gold, celebrating 25 years since our iconic 97/98 season where we took home the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup. #ItsA90sThing #ThePrideOfLondon — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 10, 2023

Chelsea Champions. Chelsea Legends. ???? Roberto Di Matteo and Dennis Wise reliving the 90's in our new strip.



#ItsA90sThing #ThePrideOfLondon pic.twitter.com/vOHAkEyGQf — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 10, 2023

