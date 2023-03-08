1
Check out photos of Marcus Rashford's £280,000 luxurious car

Wed, 8 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

England international, Marcus Rashford was captured on the streets of Manchester going shopping on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, two days after his team's annihilation at Anfield.

Marcus Rashford was on the pitch for 85 minutes at Anfield on Sunday, March 5, 2023, when they suffered their worst defeat in the Premier League after losing 7-0 to Liverpool.

The 25-year-old decided to hit the town on Tuesday and was sported in his McLaren 765LT ride which reportedly cost £280,000.

Rasford was seen entering jewellery shop Prestons, known for selling luxury watches before getting back into his ride.

He didn't look cheerful as usual in his casual look as he entered his car and drove away.

Marcus Rashford has scored 14 goals for Manchester United in the ongoing 2022/2023 English Premier League.

Check out photos of his £280,000 luxurious car in the post below:









Source: www.ghanaweb.com
