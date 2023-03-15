4
Check out photos of Stephen Appiah's beautiful wife who turned a year older on Monday

Stephen Appiah And Wife Daughter Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah and his wife Hannah Appiah and daughter

Wed, 15 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah flaunted pictures of his pretty wife, Hannah Appiah on social media in celebration of the spouse's birthday.

Appiah celebrated Hannah, who turned a year older on Monday, March 14, 2023, in an Instagram post.

He made a photo collage of his gorgeous with the caption: "Happy birthday to my super beautiful wife."

The third frame of the collage has the couple posed together with beautiful smiles while Appiah wrapped his left hand around Hannah, who was sitting.

The couple have been married for 23 years and blessed with four children, three boys and a girl.

Unlike other players who keep their marital life private, the Appiah family has kept their marriage in the public eye and has served as an inspiration to young couples and youth who are about to embark on their marriage journey.

