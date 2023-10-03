38
Check out photos of Thomas Partey's new girlfriend who is pregnant

Thomas Partey's girlfriend Janine Mackson

Tue, 3 Oct 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Janine Mackson, the girlfriend of Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey, has been in the news after announcing her pregnancy.

Mackson, a pretty melanin-skinned lady with brownish curly hair and a stunning body, has been praised by many for her gorgeous looks.

She is a UK-based model who has been on the runways a couple of times and also modeled for some brands.

Her Instagram profile reflects her love of swimsuits and beaches, which is evident in her photographs and videos.

Janine Mackson, through stunning pregnancy photos shared on IG, announced that she is expecting a first child with Thomas Partey.

The images showed her bumped baby and a delighted Thomas Partey as he is set to become a father.

Partey in reaction, wrote "God did" under his girlfriend's post.

The couple had kept their relationship under the radar until the pregnancy announcement.

According to Mackson's post, they are ready for a 'new beginning'.

Check out Janine Mackson's some photos below

