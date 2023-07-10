0
Check out photos of major European club's jerseys for 2023/2024 season

L R Bellingham, Di Mateo, Pedri, Thomas Partey L-R Bellingham, Di Mateo, Pedri, Thomas Partey

Mon, 10 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

European clubs have revealed their kits in preparation for the upcoming 2023/2024 season.

The act of wearing new kits every season is a result of an agreement with kit suppliers to produce new strip designs every season to increase sales and merchandising.

Kits supplying deals became popular in the 2000s and have morphed into one of the biggest revenues for both clubs and manufacturers, while fans argue for bragging rights regarding best designs.

With the European season just about a month away from start, many clubs have outdoor kits.

Below is a list of some European sides that have unveiled their shirts

Barcelona



Real Madrid



Juventus



Bayern Munich



Manchester City

Arsenal



Borussia Dortmund



Ajax



Paris Saint-German



AC Milan



Manchester United



Liverpool

Chelsea



EE/KPE
