Check out photos of major European club's jerseys for 2023/2024 season

L-R Bellingham, Di Mateo, Pedri, Thomas Partey

European clubs have revealed their kits in preparation for the upcoming 2023/2024 season.

The act of wearing new kits every season is a result of an agreement with kit suppliers to produce new strip designs every season to increase sales and merchandising.



Kits supplying deals became popular in the 2000s and have morphed into one of the biggest revenues for both clubs and manufacturers, while fans argue for bragging rights regarding best designs.



With the European season just about a month away from start, many clubs have outdoor kits.



Below is a list of some European sides that have unveiled their shirts



Barcelona





???? WIN THE NEW KIT!*



*Gavi and Pedri not included — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 3, 2023

⚪???? It's here and it's perfect - our new 2023/24 home kit is now available! ????

???? @adidasfootball — Real Madrid C.F. ???????????????? (@realmadriden) June 14, 2023

Bianconero e giallo. Modellata sulla nostra storia, proiettata al futuro ⚪️⚫️



Juventus e @adidasfootball presentano l'home kit 2023/24! pic.twitter.com/VnQluv3MBD — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) May 12, 2023

Bianconero e giallo. Modellata sulla nostra storia, proiettata al futuro ⚪️⚫️



Juventus e @adidasfootball presentano l'home kit 2023/24! pic.twitter.com/VnQluv3MBD — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) May 12, 2023

Looking good! ???? — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 19, 2023

Arsenal





It's all in the detail ????​



Pre-order the Authentic 23/24 Home Kit at ArsenalDirect now ???? — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 26, 2023

It seems to be the day for it!



Dortmund have also revealed their new home shirt for next season. It was the winning entry from a competition allowing supporters to design the shirt.



What do you think? ???? pic.twitter.com/dYdqvl6ECL — Classic Football Shirts (@classicshirts) May 26, 2023

????Shirt Alert????



Ajax and adidas have just dropped their 2023 away shirt!



For the first time since 1988, Ajax use the colour white for the base of their away shirt. pic.twitter.com/yM7hMz13N5 — Classic Football Shirts (@classicshirts) May 26, 2023

????????



A tunic that pays homage to a classic Parisian jersey design and embodies the unique spirit of the French capital ✨????????



➡️ https://t.co/aZ1JMbvkur#???????????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/xZ8OnKyp8u — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) May 31, 2023

This is the best Liverpool home kit since ________ ???? — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) July 9, 2023

Chelsea





EE/KPE