Check out photos of the luxurious hotel where Black Stars will lodge for 2022 World Cup

A photo of the DoubleTree by Hilton - Doha Downtown

Fri, 11 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Doha, the capital of Qatar will be the host city for the Black Stars for the 2022 FIFA World Cup as Ghana's first game against Portugal will be played at the Stadium 974.

Being in Doha, the Ghana Football Association have reportedly settled on DoubleTree by Hilton - Doha Downtown as the team hotel for the Black Stars during the World Cup.

The 'Only All Suites DoubleTree in Doha' is one of the over 600 hotels owned by DoubleTree by Hilton spread across the globe.

The DoubleTree by Hilton - Doha Downtown is 10 minutes from the city center, Mushreib Museum, Souq Waqif, and the National Museum of Qatar.

They also have an on-site restaurant, lounge, and other social amenities which will make the stay of the players a memorable one.

Ghana will play its first game against the Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal team on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Stadium 974 before taking on Korea and Uruguay respectively.

