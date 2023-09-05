Check out pictures from Black Stars training ahead of AFCON qualifier clash with CAR

The Black Stars of Ghana on Thursday, September 7, 2023, will play host to Central African Republic in their final Group G game as part of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign.
Ahead of the fixture, the Ghanaian team on Monday, September 4, 2023, held their first training at the Accra Sports Stadium.
With some 25 players called up by Coach Chris Hughton for the fixture, a good number of the squad arrived in camp and participated in the training.
Pictures shared via the official social media accounts of the national team captured the likes of Lawrence Ati zigi, Osman Bukari, Edmund Addo, Elisha Owusu, Nicholas Opoku, Mohammed Kudus, Antoine Semenyo, Jonathan Sowah and Gideon Mensah taking part in the training.
GhanaWeb had earlier reported the arrival of some 11 players including skipper, Andre Ayew in camp.
The team currently lodged at the Alisa Hotel in Accra will depart for Kumasi on Tuesday where they will continue preparations before hosting CAR on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
The Black Stars will also engage Liberia in an international friendly at the Accra Sports Stadium two days later.
???? We just had our first training session at the Accra Sports Stadium as we get ready for the AFCON qualifier against Central African Republic ????????#BlackStars pic.twitter.com/fMRaGtxr82— ???????? Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) September 4, 2023
Fitting in well, Jonathan Sowah ????????#BlackStars pic.twitter.com/BDyG4FIV6S— ???????? Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) September 4, 2023
Our Boss, Chris Hughton????#BlackStars pic.twitter.com/0UQwPaPO6W— ???????? Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) September 4, 2023
???? @ZigiLawrence ????#BlackStars pic.twitter.com/l4WKozPx6a— ???????? Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) September 4, 2023
Good to see you, @antoinesemenyo1 ????#BlackStars pic.twitter.com/DPrUY2oqNE— ???????? Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) September 4, 2023
Starboy spotted ????????#BlackStars | @KudusMohammedGH pic.twitter.com/Ugj7fGDLlq— ???????? Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) September 4, 2023
First training session in Accra ????#BlackStars pic.twitter.com/H9sfzkXLMY— ???????? Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) September 4, 2023
???? @NicholasOpoku_ #BlackStars pic.twitter.com/gOxiTouorV— ???????? Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) September 4, 2023
???????? @EDMUNDADDO21 #BlackStars pic.twitter.com/TlKLmewcIG— ???????? Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) September 4, 2023
???????? @OsmanBukari9 #BlackStars https://t.co/AWeFDjS4Pf pic.twitter.com/5Yr9wIKR9k— ???????? Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) September 4, 2023
Focused ????#BlackStars pic.twitter.com/T0cwEwsD7j— ???????? Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) September 4, 2023
Training: Day 1️⃣#BlackStars pic.twitter.com/lDkVztDRNH— ???????? Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) September 4, 2023
Diving right into action ????@ZigiLawrence | #BlackStars pic.twitter.com/bdVglmrqjI— ???????? Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) September 4, 2023
???? @KudusMohammedGH ????#BlackStars pic.twitter.com/u8HPPRcz77— ???????? Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) September 4, 2023
