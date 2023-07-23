Check out pictures from Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's visit to Adako Jachie Sports Complex

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II spotted in wine outfit

The patron for Asante Kotoko, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II toured the Adako Jachie Training Sports Complex on Saturday, July 22.

Otumfuo visited the training facility alongside some club legends, supporters’ leadership, and other stakeholders which was to enable the king to get first-hand knowledge about the ongoing work at the facility.



The Asantehene was spotted in a long-sleeved outfit and was greeted by hundreds of people including club officials, ex-players, and fans.



During the visit, Otumfuo instructed the assigned architects to immediately assess the abandoned Kotoko buildings at the Adako Jachie training grounds during his visit to Adako Jachie.



Following the dissolution of the Board and Management of Asante Kotoko on Tuesday, July 4, Asante Kotoko owner, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has appointed a four-man Interim Management Committee (IMC) pending the reconstruction of the administration of the club.



Asante Kotoko owner, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, held an important meeting with the club’s former players and supporters at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Friday, July 21.

During the meeting, Otumfuo entrusted former Black Stars head coach, Kwesi Appiah, with the responsibility of finding a new head coach to lead the Porcupine Warriors. The discussions primarily focused on strategizing for success in the upcoming seasons.



Check the pictures below:





????♥️PIX: Otumfuo Osei Tutu II touring @AJTrainingCplx Container Project yesterday pic.twitter.com/V1gVxJHJQ0 — BERKO Richard ✌️♥️ (@BerkoRich) July 23, 2023

LSN/BB