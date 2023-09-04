1
Menu
Sports

Check out pictures of Andre Ayew's arrival at Black Stars camp ahead of CAR clash

Andre 2 2023 Andre Ayew

Mon, 4 Sep 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian skipper Andre Ayew has arrived at the Black Stars camp ahead of the upcoming 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against the Central African Republic slated for Thursday, September 7, 2023, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The 33-year-old was included in Coach Chris Hughton’s 25-man squad despite being unattached after parting ways with English Premier League side Nottingham Forest in June

Ghana must avoid defeat against the minnows to make sure they qualify for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Ivory Coast in 2024.

However, eleven players have already reported to the Black Stars camp where they are currently lodged at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

The game will kick off at 4 p.m. on Thursday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Check the tweet below:



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards

LSN/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles: