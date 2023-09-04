Check out pictures of Andre Ayew's arrival at Black Stars camp ahead of CAR clash

Ghanaian skipper Andre Ayew has arrived at the Black Stars camp ahead of the upcoming 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against the Central African Republic slated for Thursday, September 7, 2023, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
The 33-year-old was included in Coach Chris Hughton’s 25-man squad despite being unattached after parting ways with English Premier League side Nottingham Forest in June
Ghana must avoid defeat against the minnows to make sure they qualify for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Ivory Coast in 2024.
However, eleven players have already reported to the Black Stars camp where they are currently lodged at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.
The game will kick off at 4 p.m. on Thursday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.
Check the tweet below:
Our Captain ©️ is here ????#BlackStars pic.twitter.com/MUIY4ftkAu— ???????? Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) September 4, 2023
LSN/KPE
