Check out pictures of Asamoah Gyan, CAF President sharing beautiful moments on the field 

Former Black Stars skipper and Ghana’s all-time top scorer Asamoah Gyan shared pictures of himself and CAF President Patrice Motsepe in a football game on Sunday, July 9.

Gyan was part of the African Legends who engaged in a friendly game against CAF officials at the King Mohammed VI Football Complex in Morocco.



The game was to unveil the new football headquarters built by the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football prior to the AFCON U-23 final between hosts Morocco and counterparts Egypt where the latter won 2-1 on Saturday, July 8.



The national football center sits on a 30-hectare piece of land. The facility which has captured the attention of football fans on the continent was renovated in 2019 at the cost at a cost of US $65m. It was established in 2009 to reshape the national sport in Morocco.



The center also has a beach football field and a Sports and Performance Medicine Centre.



In a tweet spotted by Ghanaweb, Gyan said “With the great son of the continent “CAF_Online President, always an honor to spend time with you Sir, this time on the pitch, come for some lessons Sir, you can really score goals”, he tweeted

Gyan, who is 37 years old, announced in a press statement on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.



Gyan began his professional career in 2003 with Liberty Professionals in Ghana.



He then went on to play for clubs in France, England, Turkey, China, and the United Arab Emirates.



He is the all-time leading scorer for the Ghana national team, with 51 goals in 106 appearances.



He helped Ghana reach the round of 16 of the 2006 FIFA World Cup and the final of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.

With the great son of the Continent @CAF_Online President , always a honor to spend time with you Sir , this time on the pitch , come for some more lessons Sir ????, you can really score goals pic.twitter.com/tcc5QtQ5Wu — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) July 9, 2023

