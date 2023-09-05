Check out pictures of FC Samartex's jersey for 2023/2024 season

Ghana Premier League side FC Samartex have officially unveiled their kits for the 2023/24 football season. The kits were manufactured by United States of America-based kit producers Icarus.
Samartex and Icarus signed a partnership agreement during the 2021/22 football season and have since been their official kits producers.
The jerseys outdoors are their traditional green and black home kits and the orange blended with white colors.
Goalkeepers ’kits are also blended with red and black in a unique artistry for the new season.
The club in a statement said they are proud of what they termed as an “exquisite collection of replica jerseys designed to embody the spirit and essence of our beloved club.”
Samartex in the 2022/23 season placed 10th with 46 points after 34 games.
The Samreboi outfit will kick start their 2023/24 season by welcoming two-time Premier League champions Aduana Stars to the Nsenkyire Sports Arena on Friday, September 15, 2023.
Check the tweet below:
Our passionate supporters will not only come to the Nsenkyire Sports Arena to show support for our team on the field, but they will also make a startling statement by donning our captivating @IcarusFCphl-inspired replica jerseys. pic.twitter.com/o5NzrRAv9r— SAMARTEX 1996 FC (@FcSamartex1996) September 5, 2023
"????| BREATHE IN THE BEAUTY
- Introducing our striking @IcarusFCphl kits!
- A testament to our rich heritage and inspiring traditions, these shirts are designed to ignite a fire within our players.
- The unique features serve as a
constant reminder for our lads, pic.twitter.com/GeNWv77Ihn— SAMARTEX 1996 FC (@FcSamartex1996) September 5, 2023
