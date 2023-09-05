0
Check out pictures of FC Samartex's jersey for 2023/2024 season

Sama 2023 The new jerseys of FC Samartex

Tue, 5 Sep 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Premier League side FC Samartex have officially unveiled their kits for the 2023/24 football season. The kits were manufactured by United States of America-based kit producers Icarus.

Samartex and Icarus signed a partnership agreement during the 2021/22 football season and have since been their official kits producers.

The jerseys outdoors are their traditional green and black home kits and the orange blended with white colors.

Goalkeepers ’kits are also blended with red and black in a unique artistry for the new season.

The club in a statement said they are proud of what they termed as an “exquisite collection of replica jerseys designed to embody the spirit and essence of our beloved club.”

Samartex in the 2022/23 season placed 10th with 46 points after 34 games.

The Samreboi outfit will kick start their 2023/24 season by welcoming two-time Premier League champions Aduana Stars to the Nsenkyire Sports Arena on Friday, September 15, 2023.

LSN/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
