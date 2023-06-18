0
Check out pictures of how Ghanaian-Dutch kickboxer Michael Boapeah knocked out his opponent

Mike 2023 Michael Boapeah clothed in Ghana flag

Sun, 18 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian-born Dutch kickboxer Michael Boapeah knocked out Swiss-Congolese Ulric Bokeme via a first-round technical knockout in the Glory, Collison 5 on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

His opponent Bokeme had some of his front teeth knocked out following a heavy punch on his face.

It was Boapeah’s second consecutive victory, having defeated Turkish-Dutch Ertugrul Bayrak via unanimous decision on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

With the victory, Boapeah is likely to be in line for a shot at the GLORY Middleweight title, where he will face reigning champion Donovan Wisse or Serkan Ozcaglayan.

Boapeah competes in the middleweight division of Glory where he is currently ranked 8th best middleweight kickboxer in the world by Beyond Kick.

He previously competed in Golden Fighter Championship and Colosseum Tournament and has lost four fights since he made his debut on Saturday, March 29, 2019, where he won via unanimous decision in the third round against Dutch kickboxer Amir Al Amir.





