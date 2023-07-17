One sample of the design

Check out pictures of the final works to be done at Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence

The Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence will soon undergo renovation works with the aim of transforming it into a multi-standard sports facility.



The GFA at its last congress was presented in September 2022 with the Master Plan for the modernization of the center, to meet the technical developmental needs of the association.



The presentation of the Master Plan to Congress followed an update to the membership of Congress on the progress made at the time to secure the legal ownership of the land which had eluded the Association since the 1990s.



When completed, the GFA Technical Centre will boast of natural grass turfs, a mini Stadium covering an area of 6,825 square meters with a sitting capacity of 6,000 spectators, and 2 changing rooms capable of hosting international matches of all the national teams except the Black Stars.



The Senior National “A” team will camp and train at the center and may also host friendly matches at the center.



The centre currently has one artificial turf and three natural turfs but will end up having eight (8) natural and artificial pitches. Two of the artificial turf pitches will have regular and VIP stands. One of these artificial pitches is what is known as betPawa Park.

The two stands will have dressing rooms that will serve both pitches, which will be capable of hosting League matches. The Centre will also have two Beach soccer pitches and two Futsal pitches.



The GFA Technical Centre will also have an Administration Block, 12 Unit classroom block with fitted modern facilities.



On camping of teams, Ghanaman will have a 3-star hotel/hostel facility with 58 guestrooms, medical sports facility, a gym, a sauna, two conference rooms with (250 and 300- sitting capacities respectively), a swimming pool, convenient shops, a trophy room, 8 workrooms for coaches, VIP lounges among others.



Check the tweet below:





Ghanaman Soccér Center of Excellence. Kurt must finish this project. #BringBackTheLove pic.twitter.com/ju6Y5OfgrF — Abdul Wadudu Osman (@WadudJournalist) July 17, 2023

LSN/DO