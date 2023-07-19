Check out pictures of 'young looking' Azumah Nelson as he turns 65

Azumah is a three-time world champion

Today, July 19, 2023, marks the 65th birthday of the man with the enviable crown as the best boxer from the African continent.

The legendary Azumah Nelson turns 65 today and already social and traditional media platforms are awash with beautifully-crafted messages of love and wellbeing to the iconic boxer.



Azumah’s role in Ghana and African boxing needs no retelling as he has, through his accomplishments earned himself the tag of one of Africa’s greatest sporting personalities.



At the peak of his prowess, Azumah was not seen as a mere boxing champion but a symbol of hope and light for a country that was enduring some of its difficult times.



His in-ring stories are perfected illustrated by the fact he is the first and only African pugilist to have been inducted into the boxing hall of fame.



Even after his career, Azumah Nelson has continued to play a role in the diverse facets of the country, from sports to social issues.



The benevolence of Azumah Nelson has seen him touch the lives of hundreds of Ghanaians and help them accomplish their dreams.

As the Professor turns 65 years old today, here are some pictures of him



















