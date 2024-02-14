Check out some placards with interesting inscriptions at 'Save Ghana Football' demo

The demonstration seeks to highlight the challenges with Ghana football

The 'Save Ghana Football' demonstration has taken off with some prominent Ghanaians joining football enthusiasts to register their displeasure over the downward spiral of the country's foremost sporting discipline for the past few years.

Occasioned by the debacle of Ivory Coast, which saw Ghana exit the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations with just two points, the demonstration commenced at the popular Obra Spot in Accra, with the destination set for the Ghana Football Association headquarters.



Among the celebrities who have joined the protest are Nicholas Omane Acheampong and Great Ampong, who are gospel musicians, and Countryman Songo, a sports journalist.



The protest seeks to draw attention to the prevalent issues that have plagued Ghana football and brought it to its knees.



As the demonstration continued, GhanaWeb saw some placards with interesting inscriptions.

One of the placards shared by state broadcaster reads, "training behind closed doors, apeetor".



Another placard sheds light on the supposed prevalence of conflict of interest at the GFA, with officials of the association also being owners and administrators of clubs.



See some of the placards shared by GTV below:



