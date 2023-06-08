1
Check out stunning photos of Erling Haaland's girlfriend who is a footballer

Haaland And Girlfriend 46578980.png Manchester City star man Erling Haaland and his reported girlfriend Isabel Haugseng Johansen

Thu, 8 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Manchester City star man Erling Haaland is said to be seeing Isabel Haugseng Johansen, a Norwegian woman.

Johnson is a 19-year-old footballer who plays for Bryne in Norway, a club Haaland played during his Youth career before joining Molde.

According to the Sun, the two met during their time at Bryne and began a serious relationship when Haaland joined Borussia Dortmund.

The couple are rarely spotted together due to their football schedule. They were spotted together during the World Cup break at Haaland’s villa in sunny Marbella and at The Ivy- a restaurant in Manchester.

Isabel was present at the Etihad Stadium to celebrate Manchester City's Premier League title win with Haaland. She also attended the FA Cup final at Wembley on June 3, when Manchester City beat Manchester United.

