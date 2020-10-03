Check out the 15 Ghanaian players at Arsenal, Man Utd, other clubs

The players are eligible to play for Ghana

A few have hit the limelight and the GFA is on their heels to have them play for Ghana but within the lower ranks of some the giant English clubs, Ghanaian players aplenty.

Below is a list of 15 players of Ghanaian origin who play for Arsenal, Manchester United, City and other big clubs in England.



Reading FC



Lynford Sackey



Malachi Talent-Aryeeteey



Yaw Turkson

Nelson Abbey



Manchester United



5. Forson Omari



Manchester City



6. Gyabi Darko

7. Kwaku Oduroh



Liverpool



8. Jarell Quansah



Leeds United



9. Emmanuel Amissah

Sunderland



10. Jonathan Krakue



Aston Villa



11. Paul Appiah



Arsenal

12. Omari Hutchinson



13. Charles Sagoe Jr.



Crystal Palace



14. Jerusun Rak Sakyi



15. Addy Tetteh-Quaye