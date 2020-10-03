Check out the 15 Ghanaian players at Arsenal, Man Utd, other clubs

A few have hit the limelight and the GFA is on their heels to have them play for Ghana but within the lower ranks of some the giant English clubs, Ghanaian players aplenty.
Below is a list of 15 players of Ghanaian origin who play for Arsenal, Manchester United, City and other big clubs in England.
Reading FC
Lynford Sackey
Malachi Talent-Aryeeteey
Yaw Turkson
Nelson Abbey
Manchester United
5. Forson Omari
Manchester City
6. Gyabi Darko
7. Kwaku Oduroh
Liverpool
8. Jarell Quansah
Leeds United
9. Emmanuel Amissah
Sunderland
10. Jonathan Krakue
Aston Villa
11. Paul Appiah
Arsenal
12. Omari Hutchinson
13. Charles Sagoe Jr.
Crystal Palace
14. Jerusun Rak Sakyi
15. Addy Tetteh-Quaye
