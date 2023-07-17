14
Check out the $150,000 Land Cruiser Andre Ayew drove to All Stars match at Legon

Mon, 17 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew, arrived at the Nania Park in a 2023 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 V6D GR Sport for an All-Stars match on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

The sleek and luxurious white Land Cruiser attracted significant attention as Ayew made his way to the game.

The car has a customized number plate AA 10 -23 which is the initials of Andre Ayew as well as his jersey number and the year of registration.

The four-wheel drive is estimated to cost $155,658 as starting price according to Toyota Australia's website.

The Land Cruiser 300 Series GR Sport is known for its exceptional features which include a powered by a 3.3-litre twin-turbo diesel V6 engine.

It boasts of an impressive six-cylinder engine that surpasses the performance of the V8 variant, in terms of power and torque.

The Land Cruiser 300 Series GR Sport also has an inbuilt technology tablet with ultrasound speakers for better entertainment.

The match which featured Andre Ayew also saw the likes of Black Stars player Mubarak Wakaso, Afriyie Acquah, and ex-Zamalek forward Benjamin Acheampong, among others feature in the match.

Andre Ayew scored a late equalizer in the final minutes of the game after former Al Hilal player Imoro Ibrahim had scored a brilliant curler from 18 yards in the second half.

Watch video below



JNA/KPE

