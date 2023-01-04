Check out the World Cup clause in Ronaldo's Al Nassr contract

Ronaldo arrives in Riyadh to join Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo is officially a player of Al Nassr FC in the Saudi Arabia topflight having been unveiled at a ceremony in Riyadh on Tuesday, January 3.

His contract is reputed to be one the most expensive in the history of the game earning him in excess of £173million per year through his basic salary, bonuses and image rights.



It turns out that there is a clause in the contract which according to Spanish media outlet La Marca makes Ronaldo an ambassador of his host country's World Cup bid.



The oil-rich Middle East country is expected to put in a joint bid with Egypt and Greece for the 2030 World Cup.



The region had its first World Cup in 2022 when Qatar hosted what has been reputed to be the best World Cup in the history of the tournament.



Read excerpts of what the UK Mirror wrote about the clause

According to Marca, a clause in his new contract will see Ronaldo become an ambassador for the Saudi bid for the 2030 World Cup. The Middle Eastern country is understood to be lining up a joint bid with Egypt and Greece for the right to host the tournament in six years.



Ronaldo will represent Saudi's image abroad, with his arrival said to be considered a 'matter of state'. The deal follows that of Messi's own move to become an ambassador for Saudi Arabia.



The Paris Saint-Germain superstar is thought to earn more than £20m per year in return for him promoting the tourism to the country. Messi has already been paraded by the Saudi state during a visit in May.



SARA