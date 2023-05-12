Check out the dates and venues for Black Stars' final matches in 2023 AFCON qualifiers

Black Stars players

The date and venue for Black Stars' final matches in the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers have been disclosed.

According to reports the Black Stars will play their final game in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers on Sunday, June 11, 2023.



The match is expected to take place at the Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



The Black Stars will play two matches in the final round of matches in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.



The team will first travel to Madagascar to take on their opponents in an away fixture before taking on the Central African Republic on June 11, 2023, in Kumasi.



The Baba Yara Stadium has become the home grounds of the Black Stars in recent times.

According to GhanaWeb sources, the stadium was chosen to host the match because it remains one of the venues which has been approved by the Confederation of African Republic.



The Black Stars have also received overwhelming support in Kumasi in recent times with fans turning out in their numbers to support the team whenever they play in Kumasi.



Ghana defeated Angola by 1-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium on March March 23, 2023.



JNA/KPE