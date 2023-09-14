Check out the dates for Black Stars' 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Black Stars players

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the fixture schedule for the Black Stars' 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana have been paired with Mali, Madagascar, Central African Republic, Comoros and Chad in Group I of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



Ghana is set to kick off its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign from November 13 to 21, 2023. The team will start by hosting Madagascar at home and then travel to Comoros for their second fixture.



The next set of qualification matches is scheduled for June 3 to 11, 2024. During this period, Ghana will play away against Mali and then return home to face the Central African Republic.



Following these fixtures, the senior national team will take on Chad at home before embarking on a journey to Madagascar between March 17 and 25, 2025.



Additional qualification matches have been lined up for September 1 to 9, 2025, with the final matchday set for October 6 to 14, 2025. These games will see Ghana face off with the Central African Republic and Comoros.

Notably, the GFA has yet to announce the venues for Ghana's home games in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



The 2026 FIFA World Cup is slated to be held in Canada, the USA, and Mexico from June to July 2026.



Ghana's return to World Cup qualification after their participation at the 2022 World Cup, where the team exited in the group stages.





????Black Stars start the 2026 World Cup qualifiers by hosting Madagascar at home and then traveling to Comoros from 13-21 November 2023.



In the next round, we'll have an away match against Mali and a home match against C.A.R.



???? Here's our schedule for the qualifiers! ????????⚽️ pic.twitter.com/exJMVcuVrp — ???????? Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) September 14, 2023

JNA/KPE