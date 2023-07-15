1
Menu
Sports

Check out the list of footballers who have offered support to Benjamin Mendy after rape clearance

Memphis Depay Paul Pogba Benjamin Mendy Sportstiger 1689406200993 Original Pogba, Depay have offered support to Mendy

Sat, 15 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy has received support from various footballers after being cleared of rape allegations by the Chester Crown Court.

The France international had been accused of raping a woman at his home in Cheshire in October 2020, as well as attempted rape of another woman two years prior. However, the jury of six men and six women found him not guilty of both charges.

Among the first footballers to express their support for Mendy were Memphis Depay and Paul Pogba.

Depay took to his official Twitter account to address the issue, acknowledging the impact the allegations had on Mendy and calling for solidarity in defending players.

Pogba, on the other hand, shared a screenshot of a call with Mendy on his official Instagram account, expressing his joy at the news of his teammate's clearance.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba)



Additionally, several other players have shown their support for Mendy. Jack Grealish, Miralem Pjanic, Antonio Rüdiger, and Rafael Leão are among those who have reacted to Mendy's exoneration.

Mendy consistently maintained his innocence throughout the legal proceedings, asserting that all encounters he had were consensual. The court's verdict has now cleared his name and allowed him to move forward from the ordeal.

With the legal matter resolved, Mendy is now expected to turn his on future endeavors as he is now a free agent.





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Family of Akufo-Addo's late wife to commemorate 30th anniversary of her passing
Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Speaker of Parliament faces contempt charges
Use of Kusi Boateng, Adu Gyamfi by one person borders on criminality - Court
Bawumia questioned over campaign message
Kusi Boateng and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi are different personalities - Court
Bawumia's campaign bus breaks down due to bad road
Sierra Leone topples Ghana to become West Africa’s most peaceful country
Anyidoho shames COP in leaked audio
More evidence of plot to oust Dampare pops up
Kwesi Pratt slams COP in leaked audio