Check out the names of the 22 Ghanaian players stranded in Ethiopia

Ghanaian players who are stranded in Ethiopia due to the Coronavirus restriction as the borders have been closed to traffic order to curb the spread of the virus are calling on the Ghana government to be repatriated.
The news which went viral has seen government officials liaising with the Ghana Football Association and the players on how they will be brought back home.
The 22 Ghanaian players who were supposed to return to the country for holidays after the Ethiopian Football Federation cancelled the league in May are still stuck in the country as Ghana’s borders have been closed since March due to the pandemic.
The players led by former Black Stars defender Lee Addy have appealed to the Ghana government to be airlifted back home.
GHANAsoccernet.com has gathered that Ghana's Ambassador to Ethiopia, Her Excellency Mrs. Amma A. Twum-Amoah together with the GFA has responded to the cries of the players to convey them back home.
Ghana’s borders have been closed for three months due to the Coronavirus pandemic and is set to be reviewed by President Akufo-Addo on 31 July 2020.
Below is the list of players stranded in Ethiopia
Lee Addy
Kweku Andoh
Latif Mohammed
Muntari Tagoe
Rahim Osman
Tuffour Frimpong
Aaron Amoah
Wamu Mohammed
Isaac Oduro
Bismark Oppong
Bismark Appiah
Alhassan and Fusieni Nuhu
Mawuli Osei
Iddrisu Nafiu
Amos Acheampong
Frimpong Manso
Yakubu Mohammed
Isaac Amuzu
Kalusha Alhassan
Richmond Adongo
Adam Masalachi
Asiedu Benjamin
