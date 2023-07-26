Check out the photos as Stephen Appiah's first son graduates from Birmingham University

Ex-Ghana captain Stephen Appiah

Legendary Ghanaian footballer, Stephen Appiah was in the United Kingdom on Thursday, July 20, 2023, to celebrate his first child, Larry Appiah who graduated from the University of Birmingham.

Information available to GhanaWeb indicates the first son of the man who led Ghana to its first World Cup graduated from the prestigious university and Appiah was present to share in the glory of his son.



Larry Appiah, it is believed showed outstanding academic prowess as he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Economics.



It is yet another milestone for the Appiah family who are held in high regard by Ghanaians for his patriotic works.



Stephen Appiah is adored by Ghanaians for bringing serenity and unity to the Black Stars during his reign as captain of the side.



Appiah led Ghana to two World Cups including the historic 2010 edition in South Africa where the country made it to the last eight of the global football festival for the first time.

In 67 appearances for the country, Stephen Appiah scored 14 goals with the most famous one probably being the penalty against the United States of America in the 2006 World Cup.



Appiah’s glorious career saw him play for European giants like Juventus, Fenerbahce, and Ruben Kazan.



