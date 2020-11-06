Check out the prize packages for the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League, DOL season

The GPL will resume on November 13

The 2020 Ghana football season was officially launched on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

The launch sets the FA and GPL clubs on the path of a return of the game since mid-March when it was suspended and subsequently canceled.



The president of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku announced the cash prizes and packages for the league and the Division one league.



The winner of the Ghana Premier League which is the flagship competition for the FA will get a staggering GH¢250,000 as prize money and also get products from the sponsors.



The first runners-up will be GHC¢150, 000 richer and also get products from sponsors with the second runners-up pocketing GH¢80, 000 plus products.



GH¢75, 000 has also been reserved for the winner of the Division One league, while the winner of the Women’s League will also be given some money.

StarTimes, the broadcast partners of the league have said that they will invest $1.5 million dollars for production and promotional purposes of the 2020/2021 season.



The Ghana Premier League will kick off on the weekend of November 13 with some mouth-watering fixtures lined up.



Accra Hearts of Oak will make a trip to Dormaa to take on Aduana Stars at the Agyemang Badu park.



For the first time in the Premier League five games will be televised on every match week.