Check out the records of all coaches who have lost their jobs at 2023 AFCON

Chris Hughton, Tom Saintfiet, and Djamel Belmadi

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations has produced more coaching casualties with countries parting companies with their coaches who they believe fail to perform in the tournament.

So far, five managers have lost their jobs following their team's exit from the competition after the first round.



This edition has sprung more surprises than expected as three powerhouses have been eliminated.



Algeria, Ghana, and Tunisia are the big names who made early farewell to the tournament as others like Ivory Coast, and Cameroon had to rely on a third-place finish and a last-minute winner respectively to avoid an embarrassing exit.



Here are managers who have lost their jobs after the AFCON



Chris Hughton

Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton was axed from his role after leading the team to a group stage exit.



Ghana did not win a game, lost one, and drew two games.



Djamel Belmadi



Djamel Belmadi has been dismissed, ending his five-year spell with the Desert Foxes.



Belmadi led Algeria to win the 2019 AFCON but the team has been on a decline under his guidance since. He failed to qualify the team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and has steered them to a consecutive group stage exit at the last two AFCONs.

Algeria exited the tournament with 2 points and failed to progress from a group that had Mauritius, Angola, and Burkina Faso.



Jean-Louis Gasset



Ivory Coast manager, Jean-Louis Gasset, was the first casualty among the 24 managers.



Ivory Coast started the tournament on a strong note beating Guinea-Bissau but they lost to Nigeria and needed at least a draw against Equatorial Guinea to progress to the last 16.



The Elephants surprisingly lost 4-0 which was the deal breaker for the Ivory Coast Federation who dismissed the manager. Fortunately, the team progressed to the round of 16 as one of the best third-place teams and will face reigning champions Senegal.

Mondher Kebaier



After failing to qualify from a group with Mali, Namibia, and South Africa, the Tunisian Federation has bid farewell to head coach Mondher Kebaier after five years.



Kebaier has been in charge since August 2019.



Tom Saintfiet



The 50-year-old Belgian technician, unlike the coaches on the list, turned in his resignation letter and stepped down from his role right after his team group stage exit.

Tom Saintfiet in his six-year spell laid the foundation for Gambia football. He qualified the Scorpions for their first AFCON in 2021 and earned them their best finish by exiting at the quarter-final stage.



EE/EK