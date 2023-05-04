1
Check out the top 10 highest paid sporting stars in the world

Highest Paid.png Ronaldo is the highest paid athlete in the world

Al Nassr player, Cristiano Ronaldo has reclaimed his title as the world's highest-paid athlete, according to Forbes.

The 38-year-old Portuguese forward earnings of a whopping $136m (£108.7m) over the past 12 months helped him achieve the landmark.

Argentina's Lionel Messi came in second place on the list with earnings of $130m (£103.9m) with his PSG teammate, Kylian Mbappe coming third.

The list is dominated by footballers, basketball players and golfers.

Some of the top 10 highest-earning athletes include basketball star LeBron James and boxer Canelo Alvarez, while retired tennis legend Roger Federer was ranked ninth.

Forbes takes into account both on-field and off-field earnings, including salaries, prize money, bonuses, sponsorship deals, appearance fees, and memorabilia and licensing income.

World's Top 10 highest paid Athletes 2023

1. Cristiano Ronaldo, football: $136m (£108.7m)

2. Lionel Messi, football: $130m (£103.9m)

3. Kylian Mbappe, football: $120m (£95.9m)

4. LeBron James, basketball: $119.5m (£95.5m)

5. Canelo Alvarez, boxing: $110m (£87.9m)

6. Dustin Johnson, golf: $107m (£85.5m)

7. Phil Mickelson, golf: $106m (£84.7m)

8. Stephen Curry, basketball: $100.4m (£80.2m)

9. Roger Federer, tennis: $95.1m (£76m)

10. Kevin Durant, basketball: $89.1m (£71.2m)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
