Check the jersey numbers for Black Stars players at 2023 AFCON

The jersey numbers for the 27 players who will be representing Ghana at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations have been released.
A report on Onuaonline indicates that the jersey numbers for the players start with Richard Ofori at Number 1 and conclude with Jonathan Sowah at 27.
Andre Ayew will be rocking his favourite number 10 while Mohammed Kudus sticks with the 20-number shirt.
Jordan Ayew wears number 9 with Ashimeru rocking the famous number 8 shirt. Kumasi Asante Kotoko's darling boy, Richmond Lamptey will be wearing jersey number 22.
The Black Stars will commence their tournament on Sunday, January 14, 2024, against Cape Verde before playing Egypt four days later.
They will wrap up the Group B with Mozambique on Monday, January 22, 2024.
To help Ghana break its over 40-year wait for an AFCON trophy, head coach, Chris Hughton has invited 27 players.
The squad announced on Monday, January 1, 2024, has been training Kumasi ahead of the tournament.
Day two of the training had Richard Ofori, one of the three goalkeepers invited for the tournament, also joined his teammates as well as Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew.
The arrival of Ayew and Ofori means that Chris Hughton now has 25 of the 27 players in camp.
West Ham forward Mohammed Kudus and Athletic Bilbao striker, Inaki Williams are the two players yet to arrive in camp.
The Black Stars will wrap up preparations for the tournament with a friendly against Namibia on Monday, January 8, 2024.
The Black Stars have been grouped in Group B of the tournament and will have to battle Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique to qualify for the next round.
The 2023 AFCON scheduled for January 13 to February 11 will be held in Ivory Coast.
Check the full list below
Goalkeepers
Lawrence Ati Zigi, Richard Ofori and Jojo Wollacott
Defenders
Alidu Seidu, Dennis Odoi, Kingsley Schindler, Gideon Mensah, Hamid Abdul Fatawu, Daniel Amartey, Nicholas Opoku, Alexander Djiku and Mohammed Salisu
Midfielders
Samed Salis, Baba Iddrisu, Majeed Ashimeru, Elisha Owusu, Richmond Lamptey
Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew, Ransford Konigsdorffer, Osman Bukari, Joseph Paintsil, Jordan Ayew and Ernest Nuamah
Strikers
Iñaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo and Jonathan Sowah
The jersey numbers are as follows:
1 – Richard Ofori
2 – Alidu Seidu
3 – Denis Frimpong Odoi
4 – Nicholas Opoku
5 – Kingsley Schindler
6 – Mohammed Salisu
7 – Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer
8 – Majeed Ashimeru
9 – Jordan Ayew
10 – Andre Ayew
11 – Osman Bukari
12 – Jojo Wollacott
13 – Joseph Paintsil
14 – Gideon Mensah
15 – Elisha Owusu
16 – Lawrence Ati-Zigi
17 – Abdul Fatawu Hamid
18 – Daniel Amartey
19 – Inaki Williams
20 – Mohammed Kudus
21 – Salis Abdul Samed
22 – Richmond Lamptey
23 – Alexander Djiku
24 – Ernest Nuamah
25 – Antoine Semenyo
26 – Baba Iddrisu
27 – Jonathan Sowah
