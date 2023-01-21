Checkout 10 footballers who are following in the footsteps of their famous dads

A photogrid of some top ex-footballers and their sons

Parents are often their children's first role models, and it is not surprising that some children choose the same career path just to follow in the footsteps of the people who brought them to planet earth.

But in certain situations, parents tend to force their careers on their children with the excuse that they know better because they have experienced life and know the consequences of not choosing the right career path.



Other parents also swore that they would never allow or advise their children to choose their respective careers because they don't pay much financially.



However, football is not part of such a list of careers that parents advise their children against because it is one of the highest-paying jobs in the world, especially for those who get to play at the highest level.



Ghana's Abedi Pele, a three-time African Footballer of the Year, has arguably given more to football than any former footballer because his three sons have all played football at the highest levels.



His elder son, Rahim, played for Egyptian giants Zamalek and Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko while making 7 appearances for the Black Stars.

Andre Ayew has featured in three FIFA World Cup tournaments after winning the U-20 edition in 2009 as the captain. Jordan has also scored over 25 goals in the English Premier League, playing for Swansea City, Aston Villa, and Crystal Palace.



Here is a list of players who are following in the footsteps of their superstar fathers.





Great footballers sons following in their dad’s footsteps. A thread



