Checkout Africa's World Cup stars who could move in January

Cameroon captain, Vincent Aboubakar

Which of the continent’s players could be on the move after flourishing at last year’s global showpiece in Qatar?

Morocco were undoubtedly the standout African side at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, impressing with their performances and results that saw them become the continent’s first-ever representative to make the semi-finals.



That said, other players demonstrated their quality at the month-long tournament despite their nation’s inability to match the Atlas Lions’ success.



In this feature, GOAL highlight some stars who could switch clubs in January.



Mohammed Kudus



The Ajax man was Ghana’s best player in Qatar, showing the quality in possession and ability to thrive in multiple positions for the Black Stars.



Even though the West African nation could not make it beyond the group stage, Kudus’ impact in their games against Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay was essentially a continuation of the form he showed for his club preceding the finals.

He remains a rotational option in Alfred Schreuder’s side and could be tempted by a move away to a side in one of Europe’s top five leagues with the promise of consistent first-team football.



Ismaila Sarr



With Sadio Mane absent through injury, someone needed to carry the can in attack for Senegal, who looked to make it out of the group after 2018’s disappointment.



Despite an early disappointment against the Netherlands, Sarr stepped up for the Lions of Teranga, particularly with his direct running and aggressive ball-carrying.



He has since returned to Watford and set up the Hornets’ winning goal in their 1-0 win over Norwich City on January 2.



With 18 months left on his contract, clubs ought to be monitoring the wide attacker, who now has the leverage regarding a move away from the Championship club.

Hakim Ziyech



Ziyech intermittently looked reborn in Morocco’s run to the semis and was the Atlas Lions’ creative spark in Qatar.



However, his situation at Chelsea continues to underwhelm, despite the occasional flashes of brilliance from the playmaker.



Indeed, the former Ajax man would benefit from having a side lean on him in the attacking third and could be a beneficiary of Chelsea’s inclination to balance the books with a few sales this month.



Sofyan Amrabat



Amrabat epitomised everything about the number six role for Morocco at the World Cup.

The Fiorentina man was instrumental in the Lions’ build-up, constantly making himself available to receive the ball and seldom made the wrong choices when he had possession.



He caught the eye with his ability to evade pressure through ball carries or progressive passes, and the Serie A midfielder could move to any of the top sides looking for midfield reinforcements.



At 26, Amrabat is ready to move to the next level, and a strong World Cup showing ought to facilitate one.



Azzedine Ounahi



The Morocco midfielder was one of the tournament’s revelations, with then-Spain manager Luis Enrique in awe of the Angers midfielder after the Atlas Lions eliminated the European nation.



His Ligue 1 side have since revealed that the 22-year-old is attracting interest from several sides, possibly opening the door for a January transfer.

With Napoli, Newcastle United and Leicester City all rumoured to fancy the young midfielder who ranked among the top dribblers in Qatar, Ounahi is likely to move this winter.



Vincent Aboubakar



For any side that desires a goalscorer, Aboubakar could be a short-term solution.



The centre-forward almost singlehandedly carried a second-rate Cameroon side into the Round of 16, instigating the Indomitable Lions’ comeback versus Serbia (3-3, having trailed 3-1) and netted the winner against Brazil, making the Central African nation the first-ever side to defeat the Selecao at the World Cup.



With Aboubakar presumably unwanted at Al Nassr after Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival, the 30-year-old could be a temporary option for the next five months.